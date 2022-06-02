Michael Dunlop holds the lap record for the Supersport class at the TT

Michael Dunlop has spoken of how his love for motorcycle road racing has endured despite the heartache caused by the tragedies he and his family have experienced.

The 19-time Isle of Man TT winner is back competing on the Mountain Course this year after a three-year hiatus caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Michael's uncle Joey was killed in a crash in Estonia in July 2000, his father Robert died as a result of an accident at the 2008 North West 200 and his brother William was killed in a crash at the Skerries circuit in July 2018.

"I don't think any family in the world would have gone through what our family has gone through and still have the desire to get up in the morning and race a motorbike," said Dunlop in an interview with the Isle of Man TT Races website external-link .

"We ride motorbikes because we enjoy them and I think it proves you are just in it because you love it.

"It's sometimes hard to love something that can be so cruel - if it wasn't for the sheer love of motorcycling you wouldn't put yourself through the torture."

Joey Dunlop holds the record for the most number of TT wins with 26, while Robert won five. Michael's current tally takes the family total so far to 50.

Michael secured his first success just one year after his father's tragic death and has gone on to rack up victories year-on-year to carry on the family legacy over the legendary circuit, including memorable four-timers in 2013 and 2014.

His glittering Manx CV includes four Superbike wins, three Senior TT triumphs, three victories in the Superstock class, seven Supersport successes and two wins in the Lightweight Supertwins in 2018 and 2019.

He has achieved those successes on a wide range of machinery - Honda, BMW, Yamaha, Suzuki, Kawasaki and Paton - and again will ride four different marques in four different classes at this year's event.

The 33-year-old will be on board a Hawk Racing Suzuki for the Superbike and Senior, a Honda for the Superstock, Yamaha is his weapon of choice for the Supersport and a Paton is again his choice for the Supertwins.

Michael Dunlop is back on a Superbike Suzuki at the TT for the first time since 2017

'Everyone is pushing, on their own limit'

Dunlop became the first rider to register a sub-17 minute lap in 2016 but since then rivals Peter Hickman and Dean Harrison have raised the standard further in terms of lap speed times on the island, Hickman holding the absolute lap record from 2018 at 135.452mph.

The Ballymoney rider acknowledges that the top TT competitors are pushing the boundaries these days.

"You ride a motorbike as hard as you can. You're on the limit, I don't care what anyone says.

"Limitation is confidence, where your confidence will take you is the limit you can go at.

"When you put that helmet on, everybody is pushing - the boy in 50th is pushing, everyone is on their own limit."

Supersport record lap 'pretty cool'

Dunlop currently holds the lap record for the Supersport class at a stunning average speed of 129.179mph but believes that benchmark could come under threat this year.

"That 600 lap was quick. I did '128' in 2013 and '129' in 2018 so to get a 600 to do '129' was pretty cool.

"The speeds should be quicker now because they have done a lot of resurfacing, plenty of re-tarring.

"The bikes haven't really changed a lot but they've done a fantastic job with the track, making places better than they ever were.

"In the Superstock class everyone is on the same thing and it's a level playing field. You know where you stand, the best man wins.

"I know there are different manufacturers but anyone can go get one and make the permissible alterations. It gives everyone a free chance to have a go."

End of Cronk-y-Voddy 'mad'

Meanwhile Dunlop singles out the end of Cronk-y-Voddy straight as a prime spot for spectators to enjoy watching the action.

"There are so many fast places in the Isle of Man. The end of Cronk-y-Voddy is mad. You're coming in there in sixth gear, flat out, back one [gear], tip it in and you just fall off the face of the earth.

"The two walls are banked full of people, you're up over the brow of a hill that just drops, front wheel half tucked, you're two inches from the bank.

"I've been over the white line a few times and you can see the people lift their feet, sometimes you can hear them squeal.

"You're tramping in there at 190 [mph], back one, so then 160/170, knee on the deck, over the brow and you start to get crossed up."