Peter Hickman in action at the bottom of Barregarrow during Thursday's qualifying session in which he set the fastest lap of the week

Peter Hickman has ended a week of qualifying for the Isle of Man TT with the fastest lap speed in the feature Superbike class.

The Lincolnshire rider was consistently quick throughout the six practice sessions and his lap of 133.22mph on Thursday proved to be the best.

Hickman also topped the Superstock speeds with a circuit at 130.695mph and the Supertwins with a lap of 120.994.

Michael Dunlop was best in the Supersport class at 126.662.

BMW rider Hickman's chief rival of recent years, DAO Kawasaki pilot Dean Harrison, was second in the overall Superbike standings on 132.333, followed by Davey Todd at 132.187.

The top six leaderboard was made up by Michael Dunlop (131.44), Conor Cummins (130.867) and John McGuinness (129.391).

Honda-mounted Todd came second in Superstock qualifying with 129.583, with Dunlop next at 129.299.

Cummins was fourth quickest at 128.733.

Dunlop was followed by Dean Harrison in the Supersports (125.653), Jamie Coward (125.213) and Lee Johnston (125.202).

Aside from Hickman, the only other rider to break through the 120mph barrier in Supertwins was Dunlop on 120.965, both riders on board Patons.

Coward should also be well in contention for the Twins win as he registered 119.775. Johnston was fourth fastest (118.454).

High-profile newcomer Glenn Irwin has improved incrementally throughout qualifying, culminating in a stunning lap of 128.268mph on his Superbike in less than perfect conditions on Friday evening.

The first race of the TT meeting is scheduled to take place at 12:00 BST on Saturday.