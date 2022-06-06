Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

BBC Sport at the Isle of Man TT

Michael Dunlop led from start to finish in Monday's Supersport race

Michael Dunlop clinched his 20th Isle of Man TT win by edging out Dean Harrison after a compelling race-long battle over three laps on Monday.

Dunlop, 33, led from start to finish but his advantage over Yorkshireman Harrison amounted to just fractions of a second for much of the race.

The MD Racing Yamaha rider had 5.6 seconds to spare by the end after a record final lap speed of 129.475mph.

Superbike TT winner Peter Hickman completed the podium by taking third.

The Lincolnshire rider finished 29.5 seconds behind Harrison, with Lee Johnston fourth.

Dunlop's success moved him to within six of the all-time record held by his late uncle, the legendary Joey Dunlop, and three behind the tally of John McGuinness.

It was the Ballymoney rider's eighth victory in the Supersport class and his fourth on Yamaha machinery.

"That wasn't easy. Dean is a tough competitor and I knew I would have to push hard," said Dunlop after the race.

"I got caught up with a few riders in front of me but I knew I had to push on the final lap.

"The bike never missed a beat, the Yamaha went fantastic."

For Harrison, it was his 11th second place finish at the TT and his second of the week, having finished behind Hickman in Saturday's Superbike opener.

Dunlop led the DAO Kawasaki Racing pilot by three seconds after lap one thanks to an opening circuit of 126.92mph.

His advantage was reduced to just 1.1 seconds by the end of the second lap.

By Glen Helen early on the final lap Dunlop's lead was reduced to just 0.1 seconds.

However, Dunlop went on to extend his advantage until the chequered flag with that stunning lap speed and will hope for a repeat of his triumph in Wednesday's second Supersport outing.

James Hillier finished fifth, with James Coward completing the top six and Padgett's Honda duo Conor Cummins and Davey Todd in seventh and eighth positions.