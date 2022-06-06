Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

By Richard Petrie BBC Sport at the Isle of Man TT

Hickman won the Supertstock race for the third consecutive time

Peter Hickman dominated Monday's Superstock race to take his second Isle of Man TT win of the week and the seventh of his career.

The BMW rider built up an early lead and extended his advantage gradually to run out the victor with runner-up Conor Cummins 12.7 seconds in arrears.

Davey Todd completed the podium, a further 7.6 seconds back, with Cummins setting the fastest lap at 133.116mph.

Hickman also won the Superstock event on its two most previous runnings.

Those triumphs came in 2018 and 2019, before the TT was forced into a two-year hiatus because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Lincolnshire rider had won Saturday's opening Superbike race but had been forced to settle for third in the Supersport class won by Michael Dunlop.

Hickman led Todd by 12.7 seconds after the first circuit thanks to a lap of 132.217mph, with Cummins another three seconds adrift.

The British Superbike rider had 16 seconds to spare after lap two and as he controlled his pace in the closing stages his eventual winning margin was diminished slightly.

"That was another awesome race. The team did a great job with the bike and I went for it again on lap one," said Hickman.

"I got my head down, pulled out a gap and then watched my pitboards."

Manxman Cummins overhauled his Milenco by Padgett's Honda team-mate to grab second thanks to his stunning final lap.

For Todd, it was his first podium TT finish in his third year of competing.

Kawasaki's Dean Harrison was fourth, with Michael Dunlop and Jamie Coward making up the top six and Ian Hutchinson seventh.

Glenn Irwin retired with mechanical problems at the end of lap one and Lee Johnston was forced out with a mechanical problem while vying for a top-six spot.