Antrim were somewhat fortunate to hold on to beat Kerry in last weekend's Joe McDonagh Cup Final after conceding 4-24

All-Ireland Hurling Championship, preliminary quarter-final: Antrim v Cork Venue: Corrigan Park, Belfast Date: 11 June Throw-in: 14:00 BST Coverage: Score updates and match report on BBC Sport NI website

Antrim's Paddy Burke says the Saffrons "have to believe" they can shock Cork in Saturday's All-Ireland Hurling Championship Preliminary quarter-final.

The Saffrons have been competitive against hurling's big guns in all games they have played on the tight confines of Corrigan Park in the last two years.

Not being invited to the All-Ireland series launch in Tipperary on Thursday does appear to have been duly noted.

That gathering took place at Loughmore-Castleiney GAA club in Tipperary.

It's not a million miles away from the homestead of Antrim manager Darren Gleeson, it must be said.

When contacted by BBC Sport Northern Ireland on Friday, an Antrim spokesperson said: "We can confirm we were not invited to the press event in Tipperary.

"Our focus is on tomorrows game and we'll be making no further comment."

Corrigan game 'a huge opportunity' - Burke

For its part, the GAA pointed out that as "Joe McDonagh Cup finalists, both Antrim and Kerry had a standalone media event at Croke Park last week", adding that "no slight was intended".

But judging by the social media chatter, it seems to have generated a little heat in the Glens and in west Belfast which could maybe act as a motivational tool for Gleeson's squad.

Saffrons vice-captain Burke says the players view Saturday's contest with last year's beaten All-Ireland finalists as a "huge opportunity".

"When you started playing for Antrim, these are the fixtures you dreamed of. Knockout, championship hurling against last year's All-Ireland finalists and you're at home," added the Cushendall man.

"You have to believe you can win any game you go out in. So as long as we bring the right energy level and the right attitude, and the crowd gets behind us in Corrigan Park, hopefully it'll be a good day for Antrim hurling."

Burke says the expected big turnout at an apparently sold-out Corrigan Park will only increase the sense of occasion and perhaps inspire the Antrim players to greater heights.

Antrim have been competitive over the last two seasons when hurling's big guns have travelled to Corrigan Park

However after conceding 4-24 against Kerry last weekend, where the Saffrons were decidedly fortunate to edge victory in the end after looking in total control early on, Antrim look to have a mammoth task even against a Rebels side who have not included sharpshooter Patrick Horgan in their starting line-up.

Burke acknowledges that words have been uttered this week about Antrim's defensive frailties against the Kingdom.

"It was a conversation that we had to have as a management team and players and where we can tighten up on certain things.

"It's been addressed and we'll see on Saturday how we respond to it."

One option perhaps for Gleeson could be to make a tactical readjustment by operating with a sweeper. Eoin Campbell is possibly the man best equipped for such a task but Burke doesn't appear totally convinced that such a change is the way to go.

"A sweeper is not something we've entertained in the last couple of years.

"I think we can be set up sound enough defensively and really it comes from the work-rate that we bring out around the field, disrupting the deliver of ball in."

Cork omit sharpshooter Horgan

While the Antrim defence struggled in the second half against Kerry, Gleeson seems unlikely to tinker too much with the team that started at Croke Park.

The omission of Horgan, Cork's all-time championship record scorer, from the Rebels starting line-up was the big talking point in their selection.

After an encouraging league campaign which saw them reach the final before losing out 4-20 to 1-23 against Waterford, Cork's championship season looked in danger of being a brief affair after an opening 2-25 to 1-17 defeat by Limerick was following by a two-point loss against Clare.

However, the Rebels regrouped to beat avenge their league final defeat by Waterford before impressively accounting for Tipperary by 12 points three weeks ago.

Cork's programme line-up has 11 of last year's All-Ireland Final starters with the changes seeing Damien Cahalane and Ciaran Joyce in defence and the inclusions of Conor Lehane and Alan Connolly in the full-forward line.

Horgan, Jack O'Connor and Conor Cahalane are named in the substitutes having started last year's All-Ireland decider while Eoin Cadogan, who was at left half-back last August, retired at the end of last season.

Antrim: tbc

Cork: P Collins: D Cahalane, R Downey, S O'Donoghue; N O'Leary, C Joyce, M Coleman; D Fitzgibbon, L Meade; R O'Flynn, S Harnedy, S Kingston; T O'Mahony, A Connolly, C Lehane.

Subs: G Collins, S O'Leary-Hayes, G Millerick, M Keane, T O'Connell, C Cahalane, B Roche, S Barrett, P Horgan, J O'Connor, A Cadogan