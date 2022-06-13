Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland rider Davy Morgan was one of five competitors to lose their lives at this year's TT

The organisers of the Isle of Man TT Races say they have launched a "comprehensive investigative process" into each of the serious incidents that occurred during the 2022 event.

Five competitors were killed during the fortnight of qualifying and race action over the Mountain Course, the worst loss of life at the meeting since 1989, when five racers also died.

ACU Events Ltd says the investigations will "systematically analyse every aspect of these incidents using established root cause methodology".

"A multi-professional team involving all partner organisations reviews the events that occurred and recommendations on the way the event will be delivered in the future will be made," read the statement from the ACU.

Welsh rider Mark Purslow died after a practice crash at Ballagarey, while Northern Ireland's Davy Morgan suffered fatal injuries in a crash at the 27th Milestone during the opening Supersport race.

Sidecar driver Cesar Chanel passed away as a result of injuries sustained in a crash in sidecar race one at Ago's Leap, with his passenger Olivier Lavorel critical in hospital with injuries suffered in the same incident.

Father and son sidecar pairing Roger and Bradley Stockton lost their lives in another crash at Ago's Leap in the second sidecar event on Thursday.

The worst death toll at the TT was in 1970, when six riders lost their lives.

Solo rider Dave Moffitt has been reported to be in a "serious but stable" condition after coming off his machine in practice.

"After every incident we work tirelessly to understand the circumstances, establish key learning and implement changes as soon as possible," explained TT clerk of the course Gary Thompson.

"Any fatality during an event is a tragedy. As an organisation we promise to take any actions that can help improve safety and undertake this at the earliest opportunity."