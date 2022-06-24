Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Tinmouth had a spell as part of the Honda Racing teamin British Superbikes

Being the fastest female racer at the Isle of Man TT and the first woman to compete in the British Superbike Championship represents an impressive two-wheel motorsport CV.

But Cheshire woman Jenny Tinmouth is now making her mark away from the competitive arena, working as a stunt rider in films such as Tom Cruise's 'Mission Impossible' franchise.

Working alongside the Hollywood star is a role that she has found rewarding.

"Tom says he does all his own stunts and he does," explained Tinmouth in an interview on The BBC Bikes Podcast.

"His input is huge and he's always pushing the boundaries of his co-stars and encouraging them to do more stunts.

"He is an outstanding driver and rider and the helicopter scenes are all him flying the helicopter.

"He loves it and I think he's a bit of an adrenaline junkie really. He's great to work with."

The extent of the Ellesmere Port woman's achievements on track are represented by the fact that her Isle of Man Mountain Course record for a female competitor of 119.945mph has stood since 2010 and she so far remains the only woman to compete in the feature BSB series, including a spell as a 'factory' rider with the Honda Racing team.

"I've always been a bit of a 'tomboy' and I've always been into my cars and bikes," she explains.

"I trained as a motor mechanic because I thought if I go racing I need to be able to work on my own bike - also it helped me earn money to pay for my racing.

"Looking back now I feel lucky because it was cheaper when I was starting out and in one way I stood out because I was a girl and in another way I think I just blended in.

"Maybe I could have got more help but it could also put you under pressure if people are drawing attention to you.

"If you are learning, if I'd had that attention, being shy, I'm not sure I'd have overly liked it."

Tom Cruise has played the role of Ethan Hunt in the Mission Impossible films

The 44-year-old goes on to explain how she first became involved in stunt riding on film sets.

"It was Mission Impossible 5. They needed a female to double a female actress and it was to ride the Atlas Mountains in Morocco.

"Having raced a 1000cc on the Isle of Man it kind of made me the ideal candidate for that role.

"I did an audition at Thruxton with the stunt coordinator, Wade Eastwood, to see if you could take direction and ride close around vehicles.

"I did Mission Inpossible 6 and then 7 and once they get to know your name people recommend you and you get other roles so I have had a couple of jobs with other stunt coordinators since.

"Everything has to be perfect but it's a nice environment to work in.

"When you watch the film at the cinema you critique it then, thinking how you could have done it better. It's great to see it all stitched together.

"Never in a million years did I think I'd be doing that."