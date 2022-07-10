Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Dunlop was making his first national road race appearance since his five-timer at Armoy last year

Michael Dunlop clinched a hat-trick at the Walderstown road races after taking victory in Sunday's Grand Final.

Aboard a Hawk Racing Buildbase Suzuki, the Ballymoney rider beat Michael Sweeney and Michael Browne in the seven-lap showpiece race in County Westmeath.

Dunlop, 33, also won the Superbike and Supersport races.

It was the 21-time Isle of Man TT winner's first national road race appearance since Armoy last year.

Dunlop will next feature in this week's Southern 100 on the Isle of Man, where in 2019 he suffered a broken pelvis and other fractures after crashing in the Senior Race.

Earlier this summer, Dunlop completed an Isle of Man TT Supersport double to take his career tally to 21, five adrift of the all-time record held by his uncle Joey.