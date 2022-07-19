Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Rea has claimed an unprecedented six World Superbike titles with Kawasaki

Six-time World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea will remain at Kawasaki until at least the end of the 2024 season having signed a two-year contract extension.

The Northern Irishman, 35, has enjoyed an unprecedented spell of success since joining the team in 2015.

He has 112 race wins with 35 poles and a staggering 5,300 points scored.

Having lost his title last year, Rea sits second in the 2022 standings, 17 points behind Alvaro Bautista.

"It has been an incredible partnership; we have enjoyed so much success together that it is almost a natural progression," said Rea of his new deal.

"There was not much negotiation needed to continue together from both sides. It was more a case of how much more motivation I had to keep racing at the highest level in the WorldSBK Championship."

Rea enjoyed instant success upon joining from Honda, winning the opening race of the season in Phillip Island on the way to securing his maiden world title.

He has claimed five race wins so far this season, most recently securing two second places and a third at Donington Park as defending champions Toprak Razgatlioglu narrowed the gap on Rea and Bautista with a trio of race wins.