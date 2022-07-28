Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Michael Dunlop has withdrawn from this weekend's Armoy road races, claiming that his MD Racing team has "not been treated on an equal and fair basis with some of the other teams taking part in the event".

The Ballymoney rider has won the feature 'Race of Legends' race at the meeting nine times in a row.

A statement on MD Racing's Facebook page said "The decision had been taken reluctantly after so many years of enjoyable and successful racing at Armoy, my home race."

Practicing for the Armoy races takes place on Friday, followed by the first two races of the meeting. A further 11 races are scheduled for Saturday.

The MD Racing statement said that "all of the MD Racing machines were prepped and ready to take part in Armoy", but they had "decided to withdraw from the meeting".

"We can't explain our level of disappointment with the situation with the club after 10 plus years of commitment to the event," it added.

The 21-time TT winner was scheduled to be one of the main attractions at the Irish national road race, which has attracted a quality entry.

Yorkshireman Davey Todd, runner-up to Dunlop in last year's feature race, will compete for the Milenco by Padgett's team in the Superbike and Supersport races.

Todd won the feature Southern 100 Solo Championship race for the first time over the Billown course earlier this month and secured his first top-three finish at the TT in the Superstock event in June.

He was also a multiple podium finisher at the North West 200 in May, having won a Supersport race over the Triangle circuit in May.

An impressive line-up also includes Derek Sheils, Derek McGee, Paul Jordan, Adam McLean, Jamie Coward, Michael Sweeney, Mike Browne, Darryl Tweed and Dominic Herbertson.

Frenchman Pierre Yves Bian is set to make his debut at the event for the Wilson Craig Honda team alongside Tweed, while Guy Martin and Ian Lougher are entered in the Senior Classic race.

Roads close at 11:00 BST on Friday for practices, followed by the Lightweight Supersport and first Supersport race, with roads opening no later than 21:30 BST.