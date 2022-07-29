Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Davey Todd in action during Open class qualifying at Armoy

Davey Todd set a new unofficial lap record in Friday's qualifying for the Open event at the Armoy road races.

The Milenco by Padgett's Honda rider recorded an average lap speed of 107.093mph to better Michael Dunlop's one-year-old benchmark for the circuit.

Dubliner Derek Sheils was second on his Roadhouse Macau BMW on 104.743, followed by Michael Sweeney, Phil Crowe, Mike Browne and Paul Jordan.

Todd was fastest Supersport at 102.436, while Sheils topped the Supertwins.

Yorkshireman Todd, who earned his maiden podium TT finish in the Superstock class in June, was one second faster than Jordan in the Supersports to take pole position, with Browne, Sheils, having his first roads outing on a McAdoo Kawasaki, Adam McLean and Graham Kennedy making up the top six leaderboard.

Sheils was just half a second quicker than Sweeney in the Twins, with event newcomer Jamie Coward and Jordan third and fourth in the practice times.

Browne headed the 125cc/Moto3 session, with David Bell fastest in the new Classic Superbike class, from Coward and Crowe.

Dominic Herbertson was the leading Lightweight Supersport machine and Jordan best in the Senior classic category.

Two races had been scheduled to take place on Friday evening - the Lightweight Supersport and Supersport - but as heavy rain fell on the course and time became restricted neither was staged.

Michael Dunlop announced on his MD Racing Facebook page on Friday morning that he would not be competing at this year's event because of a dispute with the organisers.

Roads close for racing at 09:00 BST on Saturday, opening no later than 19:30 BST.