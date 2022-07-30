Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Davey Todd in spectacular action at Armoy

Davey Todd secured a Supersport double at Saturday's Armoy road races on his Milenco by Padgett's Honda.

Todd won the 600cc opener, which had been delayed from Friday night, by 0.3 seconds from Darryl Tweed.

Tweed started from the second group of riders and led for much of the race on corrected time before being overhauled by the Yorkshireman on the final lap.

Todd enjoyed a more comfortable 5.1-seconds winning margin over Adam McLean in the second Supersport outing.

Tobermore rider McLean had finished third in the first of the Supersport races on a Yamaha, followed by Dominic Herbertson, Paul Jordan, Mike Browne, Sheils and Michael Sweeney.

Sheils claimed the final podium spot in race two on his McAdoo Kawasaki, with Browne, Herbertson and Jordan making up the top six in the seven-lapper.

Cork competitor Browne had 10 seconds to spare over Joey Thompson in the Moto3 class, with Jamie Coward enjoying a similar advantage over Phil Crowe by the end of the Classic Superbike, with David Bell third in that category.

Keelim Ryan won the Lightweight Supersport, which was also carried over from Friday night, while Welsh veteran Ian Lougher won the 350cc classic.

Among the races still to come over the three-mile course are the Open race and the feature 'Race of Legends' event, which has been won nine times in a row by Michael Dunlop.

Dunlop announced on Friday morning that he would not be taking part in this year's meeting because of a disagreement with the organisers.

Southern 100 Solo Champion Todd will start as favourite to continue his winning streak in the main race of the day as he unofficially smashed Dunlop's existing lap record of 106.9mph in setting the fastest time in qualifying at 107.09.