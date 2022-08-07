Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Antrim won by

Dervla Cosgrove hit four goals - including a hat-trick inside 84 seconds - as Antrim defeated Armagh 5-05 to 0-14 to win the All-Ireland premier junior camogie final.

Saffrons goalkeeper Áine Graham made a number of excellent saves to ensure her side came out on top of an entertaining decider at Croke Park.

The Orchard County paid the price for failing to convert a number of opportunities, while defensive errors helped lead to Cosgrove's four-goal haul.

Her first three goals came inside 84 first-half seconds between the 21st and 23rd minutes to help Antrim to a 4-03 to 0-9 half-time lead after Fionnuala Kelly grabbed their first goal by rattling the back of the net in the fifth minute.

Antrim made a strong start to the second half and were looking dominant before Armagh got back into the game but missed several goal chances as the Antrim defence remained unbreakable.

Corner forward Cosgrove then capped a remarkable display by scoring her fourth goal from play, securing the Ruari Og Cushendal player a well-deserved player-of-the-match award.

Antrim: A Graham, M McLarnon, E Kearns, E McShane, C Crawford, M McGarry, S Cosgrove, C Kearney, A McNeill, O Laverty, C McNaughton, Bríd Magill, E Laverty, D Cosgrove (4-2), F Kelly (1-2).

Subs: N Devlin for O Laverty (39); Brónach Magill for S Cosgrove (47); E Leech (0-1) for McNaughton (51); T O'Neill for Kelly

Armagh: C Devlin, M Lenehan, N Woods, E O'Kane, G McCann, E Hayes, T Maguire, M McArdle (0-1), L Donnelly (0-1), C Doyle, C Donnelly (0-5), E McKee (0-1), R Merry (0-1), J Curry (0-2), S Quinn (0-1).

Subs: E Lavery for Lenehan, C O'Kane for Woods (both 26); B Murray for McKee (34); K Comiskey (0-1) for Merry (40); E Smyth (0-1) for Doyle (55).

