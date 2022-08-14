Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Glenn Irwin won both Superbike races at the North West 200 in May

Glenn Irwin finished fourth in the final race of the British Superbike round at Thruxton on Sunday.

The Carrick rider, who was also fourth in Saturday's opener, came sixth in race two before missing out again by one place in the finale.

Irwin moves up to fifth in the series and 139 points behind leader Jason O'Halloran, who won race two before a victory for Tarran Mackenzie.

Andrew Irwin came in 13th and eighth in Sunday's two races.

Jack Kennedy completed a Supersport double by winning Sunday's feature race and the Dubliner is 100 points clear of Bradley Perie, who came second with Jack Scott third.

Eugene McManus finished sixth with Lee Johnston eighth while Rhys Irwin was 11th and one place ahead of Scott Swann.

Donegal's Richard Kerr followed up his sixth in the Superstock 1000 opener by coming in fifth in race two, with Alex Olsen winning both.