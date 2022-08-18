Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Rhys McClenaghan in action during pommel horse qualification on Thursday morning

Rhys McClenaghan is set to qualify for Sunday's pommel horse final at the European Championships in Munich after performing well in qualification.

The Newtownards gymnast scored 14.200 on Thursday morning but must wait until the evening for his progression to be confirmed.

The 23-year-old is the defending champion, having picked up gold in Glasgow four years ago.

McClenaghan won a silver medal at the recent Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

He was overtaken by Filip Ude of Croatia (14.200) in Thursday morning's qualifying, but with the top eight making the final, he should advance.

Ewan McAteer scored 13.866 in the vault - his team mate Dominick Cunningham scored 14.166. Both must wait to see if they have done enough to qualify.

Eamonn Montgomery will not make the final after his floor routine - 12.833 - was down on his scores at the Commonwealth Games.

In the team competition Ireland finished with a total score of 234.293, behind Israel and Bulgaria, and unlikely to finish in the top eight that will qualify for final.

Meanwhile in the European Athletics Championships, Letterkenny's Mark English put in a commanding performance to win his 800m heat and book a place in Friday night's semi-finals.

The 2014 European bronze medallist clocked a winning time of 1:47.54 to win his heat and progress 10th fastest of the 16 qualifiers.

A season's best was not enough for Thomas Barr to book his passage to the 400m hurdles final.

The 30-year-old finished third in his semi-final in 49.30 but failed to secure one of the two fastest non-automatic qualifier berths.

Louise Shanahan secured automatic qualification to the women's 800m semi-finals with a third-place finish in her heat in a time of 2:02.80.

Michelle Finn also advanced to the final of the 3000m steeplechase.