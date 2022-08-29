Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Glenn Irwin won both Superbike races at the North West 200 in May

Glenn Irwin remains fifth in the British Superbike Championship after taking two ninth spots and an eighth in the Cadwell Park round.

Irwin still looks certain to clinch a place in the eight-rider showdown rounds which will decide the series.

He has 214 points with with eighth-placed Kyle Ryde on 178 ahead of the Snetterton round cut-off in two weeks.

The Honda rider's brother Andrew had sixth and seven spots in Monday's races which were both won by Danny Buchan.

Buchan's two dominant victories as he finished ahead of Bradley Ray and Tommy Bridewell in both races have suddenly propelled him into contention to clinch a spot in the three-round showdown which will take place after the Snetterton round in two weeks.

Synetiq BMW rider Buchan now lies ninth in the championship - only 14 points adrift of Ryde.

Yamaha rider Ray leads the series on 372 points - 13 ahead of Jason O'Halloran, who could only finish eighth and ninth in Sunday's races.

The leading duo in the series were already sure of their showdown spots as is Rory Skinner, who moved to 241 points, after taking two fifth places on Monday.

Leon Haslam secured two fourth places on Monday on his BMW but will face a tough task to snatch a showdown spot at Snetterton as his performances were only good enough to move up him to 11th place in the series - 35 points behind Ryde.

Dubliner Jack Kennedy continued his domination of the Supersport series by winning race two after he had been pipped by Harry Truelove in Sunday's opener.

Kennedy's victory extended his championship lead over Bradley Perie to 121 points.

The Dubliner moved in the lead after the safety car had been employed on lap six following a number of crashes which included Randalstown rider Eugene McManus sliding off.

Kennedy finished 1.225 seconds ahead of Perie with Dutchman Jamie van Sikkelerus completing the podium spots after Truelove and Jack Scott crashed out on the final lap following a coming together.

Northern Irishman Scott Swann was among the retirements early in the race as he slid off on lap two while Fermanagh man Lee Johnston was not racing at Cadwell Park because of his Manx Grand Prix commitments.

Donegal rider Richard Kerr was fifth in Monday's superstock 1000 race as Charlie Nesbitt took victory ahead of Davey Todd with series leader Billy McConnell in third spot.