Alastair Seeley raced to a Superbike double at Kirkistown

Alastair Seeley secured a hat-trick of wins at the Ulster Superbike short circuit meeting at Kirkistown, with Eunan McGlinchey also taking a treble.

Seeley won both Superbike events to be crowned 'King of Kirkistown', with Eunan McGlinchey and Gary McCoy taking a runner-up spot apiece.

McGlinchey and Seeley were the victors in the two Supersport outings.

McAdoo Kawasaki-mounted McGlinchey also took victory in the two Supertwins races to complete his three-timer.

Eunan McGlinchey clinched three wins in total in the Supersport and Supertwins classes

The meeting was held in miserable, rain-lashed conditions but that did not deter Carrickfergus rider Seeley, who continued his dominance of the Ulster Superbike series.

His double 'big bike' success on the IFS R1 Yamaha ensured that he retained the 'King of Kirkistown' crown and collected the £1,000 top prize at the event run by the Belfast and District Motor Club.

In race one, the 27-times North West 200 winner had 15 seconds to spare over McGlinchey, who finished seven seconds ahead of Jason Lynn.

In the second Superbike race, Seeley won by 11 seconds from Cookstown's Gary McCoy.

The Supersport outings proved a much tighter affair as McGlinchey edged Seeley by 0.6 seconds in race one, with Seeley turning the tables to take the chequered flag by 0.5 seconds in race two.

Tobemore's Adam McLean came home third to complete the podium in both races.

The next round of the championship will be held at Bishopscourt on 17 and 18 September.