Razgatlioglu, Bautista and Rea have been regular rivals on the track this season

Jonathan Rea says the buzz around the highly competitive World Superbike series motivates him to perform to his best as he faces a tough challenge to secure a seventh championship title.

The Kawasaki rider was crowned champion six times in a row between 2015 and 2020 before being dethroned by rival Toprak Razgatlioglu last year.

Alvaro Bautista leads the series by 30 points from Razgatlioglu, with Rea a further 17 points adrift in third.

The eighth round is in Barcelona.

The Spanish round in Catalunya takes place this weekend, with Rea having been involved in an incident which saw him clash with Bautiasta at the previous round in Magny-Cours, ending the Spanish rider's participation in the race.

Rea's best result of the weekend in France was a third-place finish in the Superpole sprint as he was overtaken by Razgatlioglu in the standings and lost ground on the pacesetting Ducati rider.

"I saw Toprak going away and I wanted to go down the inside of Alvaro," explained Rea.

"He came back to his line, I was there, and we touched. I was on my limit on the inside to make the manoeuvre but I didn't blow the corner by any means.

"I made my apex and unfortunately he went down. I am really sorry for that because it was really not my intention. I want to make that clear, there was zero bad intention.

"I went to see Alvaro, offered my apologies and tried to give my point of view. I listened to his point of view so for me that is turn the page now.

"I had to take my long lap penalty and it was a lonely race then, Race Two was a fifth place and not a great weekend overall, so we will try to turn the page as we go to Barcelona."

The French round saw action on the track resume after a lengthy six-week mid-season summer break.

"I feel a lot more positive about the bike this year," explained the 35-year-old Northern Irishman.

Jonathan Rea has won five races to date this season

"We still need to improve though and I keep pushing Kawasaki every week to make improvements. The championship is at such a high level we always need to get better.

"I did well in the first number of races of the season but the last four rounds were more challenging.

"We had such a long summer break it feels like that first part of the season is so long ago. I'm looking forward to trying to get back to winning ways.

"I feel I can bring it to both these guys but winning the championship is realistic for all three of us.

"There is some great close racing, enthralling battles on track and people are talking about the series."

'No circuits I'm not looking forward to going to'

The five remaining rounds will see the teams and riders visit Spain, Portimao in Portugal, Argentina, the Mandalika circuit in Indonesia and Phillip Island, Australia.

Bautista and Razgatlioglu have both won eight of the 21 races to date, with Rea occupying the top step of the podium in five.

"These races are coming thick and fast so it's important to stay healthy, to be consistent and make no mistakes between now and the middle of November," explained Rea.

"There aren't really any circuits I'm not looking forward to going to, I'm feeling positive about them.

"Portimao is a strong circuit for us and the 'flyaways' have also been good for me.

"If I can just make something of the Catalunya round then I've a really good chance of maximising my points.

"I feel good with the bike, good with my riding too and I'm enjoying the competition.

"Toprak and Alvaro are two very strong riders, two very different riders, so I enjoy the challenge of racing them both.

"I have to get the very best out of myself away from the track too, working with the engineers to make the bike as good as it can be."