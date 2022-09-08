Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Police were on the scene at the Clough circuit on Saturday

The Mid Antrim 150 race day, scheduled to take place on Saturday, has been cancelled after oil was deposited on part of the circuit overnight.

A brief statement issued by the organising club early on Saturday morning read: "Sadly due to circumstances beyond our control race day of Mid Antrim 150 road race is cancelled".

Organisers had come in for some criticism for deciding to go ahead with their event in light of the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.

Practicing for the event took place on Friday at the Clough circuit in county Antrim.

Oil and other substances are understood to have been deposited on the Dunbought Road.

It is the second time the race day has been cancelled because of oil and other substances being deposited on the track, with a similar scenario having occurred in 2011.