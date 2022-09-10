Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Razgatlioglu trails Bautista by 55 points in the championship standings

Toprak Razgatlioglu bounced back from a disappointing race one to win Sunday's Superpole race at Magny-Cours.

The defending World Superbikes champion held off championship leader Alvaro Bautista with Jonathan Rea taking third.

Bautista now holds a 55-point lead in the standings going in to the second feature race of the weekend.

The Ducati racer lost a corner from his bike after making contact with Razgatlioglu in the penultimate lap.

It is a sixth win in the last eight races for the resurgent Yamaha rider, who crashed out on Saturday before re-mounting to finish 11th.

On Sunday he started in fourth, overtaking Bautista in lap six with the championship leader holding off Rea in an enthralling last lap duel to take second.