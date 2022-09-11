Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Glenn Irwin was penalised in the final British Superbike race at Snetterton

Irish racer Jack Kennedy has won a record fourth British Supersport title at Snetterton.

Yamaha rider Kennedy clamed his 13th victory of the season to wrap up a dominant championship with three rounds remaining.

Ashcourt Racing's Lee Johnston was fourth.

In the main British Superbike class, Northern Ireland's Glenn Irwin secured two fourth places finishes around the Norfolk circuit.

The Honda rider was set for a podium finish in the final race but was handed a two-second time penalty for a safety car infirngement and dropped to fourth.

Irwin, who was already secured a place in the season-ending showdown, is fourth in the standings, 45 points behind leader Bradley Ray, who extended his lead after a hat-trick of wins at Snetterton.