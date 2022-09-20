Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Adam McLean saw off Davey Todd to win the Gold Cup at Scarborough

Northern Ireland rider Adam McLean won the feature Scarborough Gold Cup race for the first time at Oliver's Mount.

The Tobermore racer mastered the tricky conditions best to come home ahead of Jim Hind, Davey Todd and Derek Sheils.

McLean becomes the fourth winner of the prize from NI, following on from the successes of Michael Dunlop, Ryan Farquhar and Lee Johnston.

Todd won four Supersport 600cc outings on his Milenco by Padgett's Honda while McLean was a triple Supertwins victor.

McLean was riding a Ryan Farquhar-prepared Kawasaki in the Twins.

In wet conditions, Todd led the six-lap feature race from pole on the opening lap but McLean soon assumed control on his Yamaha and enjoyed an 8.4-second advantage over Todd by the chequered flag.

The Northern Ireland competitor had been second behind Todd in all four Supersport outings, with Hind completing the podium in three of the four races.

Hind took a hat-trick of wins in the Lightweight 250cc class while Derek Sheils won three of the four Classic Superbike races, with Rob Hodson winning the other.