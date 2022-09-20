Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Jack Kennedy (left) won his fourth British Supersport title in five years on his Mar-Train Yamaha bike this season

Dubliner Jack Kennedy will move up to the British Superbike series in 2023 with his Mar-Train Yamaha team after his latest Supersport title triumph.

Kennedy, 35, clinched a record fourth British Supersport title earlier this month with three rounds to spare.

"Jack has nothing left to prove in the Supersport series," said Mar-Train's owner Tim Martin.

Kennedy has raced in the Superbike series on two previous and says he is determined to take this opportunity.

"I feel like this is my time to shine in the British Superbike Championship," said the Dubliner.

"I can't wait to get going and really looking forward to the winter so I can get stuck into my training to be the best I can be both physically and mentally in 2023."