Spaniard Bautista now has a 50-point championship lead

Alvaro Bautista extended his lead at the top of the World Superbike standings with another commanding win in the Superpole sprint race in Catalunya.

Jonathan Rea was once again the best of the rest in finishing second, as he did in race one on Saturday.

The finish saw the six-time world champion move to within five points of Yamaha's Toprak Razgatlioglu, who remains second in the championship after a fourth-placed finish on Sunday morning.

Bautista has a golden opportunity to further tighten his grip on top spot this afternoon, when he starts on pole in race two at 13:00 BST.

The Ducati racer was again imperious around the circuit to take a comfortable Superpole victory, leading in to turn one following a lightning start from fifth.

While he could not match the speed of Bautista, Rea did well to limit his championship rival's points gain by overtaking team-mate Alex Lowes at the start of the final lap to move in to second.