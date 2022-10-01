Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Alastair Seeley has dominated the Ulster Superbike Championship

Alastair Seeley retained his Ulster Superbike title with a double race victory at the penultimate round of the series at Bishopscourt on Saturday.

The IFS Yamaha rider from Carrickfergus came home ahead of Eunan McGlinchey in race one and Jason Lynn in race two.

Glenn Irwin finished fifth in the first British Superbike race of the weekend at the Donington GP circuit and lies fourth in the championship standings.

Tom Sykes won the 15-lapper on his Ducati, ahead of Jason O'Halloran.

Peter Hickman completed the podium behind Yamaha-mounted O'Halloran, with series leader Brad Ray fourth and Lee Jackson sixth.

Rich Energy OMG Yamaha pilot Ray enjoys a 45-point advantage over Tommy Bridewell ahead of two more Superbike races on Sunday, with Jackson third on 1075 and Irwin next on 1073.

Andrew Irwin had occupied fifth position in the opening Superbike race but retired on the 11th lap.

County Donegal rider Richard Kerr took victory in the National Superstock 1000cc race, with championship leader Davey Todd second. Kerr sits fourth in the series.

Lee Johnston was third in the British Supersport sprint race, which was won by Bradley Perie.

Glenn Irwin won both Superbike races at the North West 200 in May

Meanwhile at Bishopscourt, Seeley took the chequered flag by 11.9 seconds from McGlinchey in Superbike race one, with Lynn making up the rostrum.

The 27-times North West 200 winner had four seconds to spare over Lynn in race two, with McGlinchey third at the county Down circuit.

Seeley had already wrapped up the Ulster Supersport crown prior to the Bishopscourt round following the cancellation of the David Wood Memorial Trophy meeting.

McGlinchey was a double winner in the Supertwins class, with Garry McCoy and Ryan Gibson second and third respectively in both outings.

The Aghadowey rider also took victory in the two Supersport 600 events, with British championship regular Korie McGreevy runner-up on both occasions and Christian Elkin and Mike Browne taking a third spot apiece.