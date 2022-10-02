Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Glenn Irwin is sitting third in the overall BSB series standings

Northern Ireland's Glenn Irwin climbed up to second in the British Superbike standings after two third-place finishes at the Donington GP circuit.

The Carrickfergus rider overcame losing the foot peg from his bike to claim third in race three on Sunday.

He was behind his brother Andrew in second, with series leader Bradley Ray taking first place.

Glenn Irwin had earlier finished third in race two, which was won by Tom Sykes ahead of Bradley Ray.

In Saturday's opening race of the weekend, Glenn Irwin finished fifth which meant he went into Sunday sitting fourth in the championship standings.

Hi two third places leave him second overall after 30 races, 66 points behind leader Ray and just a single point ahead of Tommy Bridewell in third.

The third-place finish in race three for Glenn's brother Andrew, who finished fourth in race two after retiring early in race one, was a first podium for him since the opening weekend of the series.

Sunday's race three had to be restarted after there was a red flag due to an incident on the second lap involving Chrissy Rouse.

Glenn Irwin took the lead on lap seven and regained it again on the 13th after Ray had overtaken him.

However, lap 15 saw the Carrick man overtaken again by Ray and brother Andrew when the foot peg on his bike snapped and caused him a delay.