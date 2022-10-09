Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Toprak Razgatlioglu took his tenth race win of the season

Toprak Razgatlioglu won his second World Superbike race of the weekend at Portimao, ahead of championship leader Alvaro Bautista and Jonathan Rea.

The trio traded places throughout the 10-lap race but reigning champion Razgatlioglu prevailed to take the chequered flag.

Ducati rider Bautista leads the championship by 51 points over Razgatlioglu, with Rea now 73 adrift.

It is a repeat of the podium from Saturday's opening feature race.

The final race of the weekend in Portugal takes place at 14:00 BST.

Pole-sitter Rea was jumped by Yamaha's Razgatlioglu off the line and was soon embroiled in a four-bike battle for the lead with Kawasaki team-mate Alex Lowes and Bautista.

Four became three when Lowes dropped off the leading trio, and the lead changed hands as Bautista used the power of his Ducati to edge ahead on the straights, but Razgatlioglu responded on the brakes.

Turkish rider Razgatlioglu came out on top after the final lap to take his tenth win of the season as he aims to reel in Bautista to claim a second consecutive world crown.

The Portimao circuit has been a happy hunting ground for Northern Irishman Rea over the years, the Kawasaki rider having enjoyed 13 wins there during his World Superbike career.

The six-time champion has now gone 17 races without a win during the current season, however.

This ninth round of the series is the last to be staged in Europe this season, with races in Argentina, Indonesia and Australia still to come to conclude the championship.