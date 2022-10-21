Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Richard Kerr led home Eunan McGlinchey to win the first Superbike race

Richard Kerr has won the opening Superbike race at the two-day Sunflower Trophy meeting at Bishopscourt.

The Donegal rider edged out McAdoo Racing pilot Eunan McGlinchey by less than half a second in damp conditions, with Simon Reid completing the podium.

Kerr's victory on the AMD Honda he campaigned in the British Superstock 1000 series represents have him his ninth win at the end-of-season event.

Alastair Seeley secured pole position for Saturday's feature Sunflower race.

The Carrickfergus rider, who has already clinched the Ulster Superbike and Supersport titles ahead of the final round this weekend, set the fastest time in qualifying on his IFS Yamaha.

He was followed in the Superbike practice times by Kerr, McGlinchey and Jason Lynn.

Seeley was one of a number of big names who did not take to the grid for Friday's race, with Richard Cooper, Adam McLean, Korie McGreevy, Nico Mawhinney, Ian Hutchinson and Michael Dunlop also absent.

Former British Junior Supersport champion McGlinchey was fastest of the Supertwins in qualifying, ahead of Cooper, Sam Laffins and carl Phillips.

McGlinchey will also occupy pole position for the Supersport events, heading Seeley by a tenth of a second, followed by McGreevy, Cooper, Laffins and Adam McLean.