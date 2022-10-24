Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Glenn Irwin finished second in the British Superbike standings on his Honda Fireblade

Glenn Irwin says his decision about which team to ride for in the 2023 season will be based on the machine he believes will give him the best chance to become British Superbike champion.

The Carrickfergus rider finished in a career-best second place in this year's BSB series, including five race wins, as part of the Honda Racing outfit.

He has been linked with a possible move to the PBM Ducati team for next season.

"I've to decide what gives me the best chance to win the series," said Irwin.

"It's not about money - if it was about money I'd probably pick the option I'm not taking.

"And it's not about 'he should stay there because he could do the TT forever' as some people are saying.

"My response to that is I'm about to have my third child in a couple of weeks so the TT is not top of my priorities. It never has been.

"BSB from day one has been my bread and butter.

"The TT, North West 200, Ulster Grand Prix, Macau..it has always been a holiday to me, I go and enjoy these events in front of massive crowds of people, enjoy riding my motorbike.

"First and foremost I want to be the British Superbike champion. Whatever decision I make it is based around that, nothing else."

The 32-year-old has won six successive Superbike races at the North West 200 and made his Isle of Man TT debut in June, setting the fastest ever lap by a newcomer at an average speed in excess of 129mph.

He previously rode for the PBM Ducati team from 2016 to 2018, achieving a best overall championship finish of third in 2018.

The Cumbria-based outfit are the most successful team in the history of the BSB series.

"That is a bike that won BSB in 2019 and 2020 and it's a bike I believe can win the championship," said Irwin of the PBM-prepared Ducati.

"That said, I did outscore any rider in the final four rounds of this year's BSB series so I need to weigh it all up.

"I've had a fantastic season and achieved everything I set out to achieve, including second place in the championship.

"I race to win obviously, but considering the packages we were up against we probably overachieved.

"Did we think second was achievable? Probably not."