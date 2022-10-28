Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Former Antrim gaelic football star and ex-Irish League player Frankie Wilson has died at the age of 52 after a battle with cancer.

Wilson, who was manager of Intermediate League club Banbridge Town and the Northern Ireland U18 Schoolboys, was told he had cancer eight months ago.

The Lamh Dhearg club-man played for Antrim in the 1990s and early 2000s.

His Irish League career included stints at Cliftonville, Ballyclare Comrades, Bangor and Omagh Town.

An extremely popular man, Wilson was head of PE at Our Lady and St Patrick's College in Belfast.

The Northern Ireland Football said it was "saddened" to learn of Wilson's death, adding that he had "represented Cliftonville, Carrick Rangers, Ballyclare Comrades, Omagh Town and Bangor all with distinction" during his playing days.

"Frankie was a much loved and respected figure in the Irish League for many years as a player and a manager," said NIFL chief executive Gerard Lawlor.

"His courage and fighting spirit in recent months was reflective of how he played and enjoyed the game on the pitch.

"Our thoughts are with the Wilson family circle and everyone connected with Banbridge Town Football Club at this sad time."

Wilson's managerial career also saw him have spells in charge of Sport & Leisure Swifts, Lurgan Celtic and Bangor.

He was appointed at Banbridge Town manager in June 2021.