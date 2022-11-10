Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Farmer won the last of his British titles in 2018

Keith Farmer, one of Northern Ireland's most successful motorcyclists, has died aged 35.

The Clogher native, a four-time British champion, passed away suddenly.

He retired from racing in September 2021, having originally planned to retire at the end of last year.

Farmer won the National Superstock 600 title in 2011 and National Superstock 1000cc successes followed in 2012 and 2018, while he also won the British Supersport title in 2017.

During his career, the Northern Ireland rider competed for some of the most prominent teams in the BSB paddock, including the Paul Bird Motorsport team, Buildbase Suzuki and TAS Racing.

As well as participating in the BSB support championships, Farmer also raced regularly in the feature British Superbike series.

When he announced his retirement, he had had been competing in the National Superstock Championship and had been offered a ride in the Superbike class by iForce Lloyd & Jones BMW during 2021.

He said that he decided to retire earlier than planned because of what he described as "two relatively big crashes".

Speaking at the time of his retirement, he said: "I have had a tough year but that's just racing. I have realised that it is time to walk away.

"I've had 10 good years of racing in the BSB paddock, riding for some of the best teams.

"I count myself extremely lucky to have been given these opportunities and with these I have won four British titles."

The British Superbike Championship said it was saddened to hear of the passing of a "respected and deeply popular rider".

"Keith will be terribly missed by all that had the pleasure of meeting him throughout his career," BSB said.

"He was a brilliant and successful rider on track, who will be fondly remembered by his rivals, colleagues and fans following today's tragic news.

"Our thoughts and sympathies are with his friends and family members and in particular his children. Rest in peace Keith."

A former Irish Supermoto champion, a number of injuries hampered Farmer's British Superbikes prospects.

Tributes have been paid to Farmer on social media, with former racer and current commentator Steve Parrish saying: "Tragic news to hear the sad passing of Keith Farmer. A great rider and very nice fella. My thoughts are with all his family, RIP young man."

Carrickfergus rider Andrew Irwin posted: "Keith, you taught me more about race craft in 2017 than I've learnt in my whole race career. You were a four-time British champion that didn't only have raw talent but also worked hard away from racing. Rest in peace mate until we meet again."

Stuart Higgs, British Superbike Championship series and race director said: "Awful news to wake up to about the sudden and untimely passing of Keith Farmer. Thinking of his family, friends, and loved ones - may he Rest In Peace."

BBC Radio Ulster motorcycling pundit Liam Beckett said: "Desperately sad news at the sudden passing of Keith Farmer. A really talented rider and a diamond of a fella, prayers and sincere condolences to the Farmer family circle."