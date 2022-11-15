Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Andrew Irwin has taken all four of his BSB victories with Honda

Andrew Irwin will replace brother Glenn in the Honda Racing line-up for the 2023 British Superbike season.

The 28-year-old will join Tom Neave in a two-man team to represent the Japanese manufacturer in the series.

Glenn recently signed for the Paul Bird Motorsport Ducati team for next year's championship after three years as part of the Honda set-up.

Andrew, who competed for the Synetiq BMW outfit in 2021 and 2022, returns for a second spell with Honda.

He achieved his first BSB win with the marque at Thruxton in 2019 and the following season secured a first victory for the all-new Fireblade in its first outing at Donington Park.

Glenn won five races in the Honda Racing colours in the season just past, finishing second in the championship, 21 points behind champion Bradley Ray.

"I am really excited to have signed for Honda for 2023 and I can't wait to get back on the Fireblade. It was a bike I loved and I believe I am getting on an even better bike than when I left two years ago," said Andrew.

"The bike is good, which Glenn proved in 2022, and there is no reason why we can't have a strong championship.

"I think we have a strong team with good people around me. I plan to have a really good off season and work hard and try to come into 2023 season in the best shape possible."