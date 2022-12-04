Dunloy end Slaughtneil reign with Ulster Hurling Final victory

Victorious captain Paul Shiels said that Slaughtneil have "lived in the heads" of the Dunloy players for the last five years.

Shiels was speaking after leading the Antrim champions to their first Ulster club hurling title in 13 years with a 2-12 to 0-16 over their Derry counterparts.

Slaughtneil were aiming for a third Ulster success in a row and a fourth win over Dunloy, having beating them in last year's semi-final, the 2019 decider and in the last four in 2017.

"That was special today," Shiels said just minutes after lifting the Four Seasons trophy at the Athletic Grounds.

"Everyone talks about Slaughtneil but we have to respect the Antrim championship, which is a dog-fight, and we only get to concentrate on Slaughtneil three of four weeks a year.

"The truth be told, though, they have lived in our heads for the last five years and that is just being honest.

"They are an incredible team and will be back, no doubt. We have to do our bit to get back again but we want to go on and represent Ulster the best we can."

Cunning congratulated by All-Ireland-winning granny

Dunloy's win in Armagh was their first Ulster title success since 2009 and the club's 11th overall, and it sees them now going on to play Galway champions St Thomas' in the All-Ireland semi-final in a fortnight's time.

Shiels was part of that 2009 team and admitted he did not think it would be so long before they were celebrating provincial glory again.

"When we won it back then, I didn't think it was going to be this long, now here we are but we are so happy to win it," he continued.

"The Ulster Championship has been so competitive, it really has gone to a new level and that is thanks to Slaughtneil.

"We are delighted because that is the team we knew we had to beat to prove our worth in Ulster - and now we have done it."

'You can see how much it means' - Elliott

Two first-half goals paved the way for Dunloy's two-point victory in what was a gripping final, the first flicked into his own net by Slaughtneil keeper Oisin O'Doherty and the second a great Nigel Elliott strike on the stroke of half time.

Dunloy goalkeeper Ryan Elliott produced an outstanding crucial save from a Shea Cassidy strike minutes before the break, and said he and his team-mates intend to enjoy their triumph.

"Unbelievable, unbelievable. I can't really put it into the words, you see grown men down there with tears in their eyes, that's how much it means to the village," he reflected.

"I can't really remember it [the save], I don't think I saw very much of it. That is my job, to keep the ball out of the back of the net and that is what I am there to do.

"We are going to enjoy this for a couple of days but then we need to focus because we have another big test in two weeks [in the All-Ireland semi-final], but we will enjoy this first. "