Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

McClenaghan named BBC Northern Ireland Sports Personality of the Year 2022

Rhys McClenaghan says he has made "big steps" towards achieving his Olympic dream after he capped a memorable year by winning the 2022 BBC NI Sports Personality of the Year.

McClenaghan wins the award after becoming Ireland's first gymnastics world champion in November.

Having already claimed the European and Commonwealth Games titles, the 23-year-old has his sights set on Paris 2024.

"It's certainly the only one missing from my collection," said McClenaghan.

"It's always been the goal, but taking these big steps like conquering the Worlds, that's going to be a step in the right direction towards that Olympic gold.

"This year has replenished that confidence that I've always had in myself. The past year or so has been very challenging and my confidence had maybe dropped a little bit, but certainly after this win my confidence is through the roof."

McClenaghan's world pommel horse title came after he secured a Commonwealth Games silver medal for Northern Ireland in the summer.

His silver in Birmingham was achieved despite a turbulent build-up in which the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) ruled that he and team-mates Eamon Montgomery and Ewan McAteer could not perform for NI as they compete for Ireland in international competition, before the governing body reversed its decision.

McClenaghan scored 15.300 to win the pommel horse world title in Liverpool in November

"It was a difficult year but with a fairytale ending for me, becoming world champion," added McClenaghan.

"That's always going to be the highlight of my career, no matter what I do after this. This will always be the first time I've won a world championship.

"When my feet hit the floor after the dismount, I just felt relief. Relief after years of hard work and hours I've put into the gym. It all paid off in that moment."

McClenaghan follows Rory McIlroy, Carl Frampton, David Healy, Jonathan Rea and last year's winner Rachel Furness in collecting the annual honour.

"It's very special," he said.

"It's special to be recognised by my home country. It's an honour to be up against those names who have had such a great year of success, like I've had.

"To win this award after such great names like Rory McIlroy and Carl Frampton and all of those idols I've seen growing up in sport, it's special to be listed among them now.

"It's pretty touching. I remember seeing Carl Frampton speaking at an awards evening one time. I said to my mum, 'I want to be just like him'. I'm maybe not a boxer, but I'm certainly on top of the world just like him."

McClenaghan edged out runner Ciara Mageean, golfer Rory McIlroy and snooker player Mark Allen for the award.

Rhys McClenaghan, left, is presented with the 2022 BBC Northern Ireland Sports Personality of the Year award by BBC Sport NI's Thomas Kane

The judging panel included Northern Ireland captain Marissa Callaghan, Armagh GAA great Oisin McConville, four-time Paralympic champion Michael McKillop, Ireland hockey legend Shirley McCay and BBC Sport NI's Thomas Kane.

"It has been a remarkable year of sporting success but Rhys McClenaghan's achievement in becoming Ireland's first ever gymnastics world champion really stood out for the panel," said BBC Sport NI executive editor Neil Brittain.

"Having suffered first exclusion and then disappointment at the Commonwealth Games, Rhys fought back to claim pommel horse gold in Liverpool and in doing so created one of the most memorable moments of 2022."