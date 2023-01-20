Niamh Marley (right) touches down for her first Ulster try in the game against Connacht last Saturday

Niamh Marley will line out for Ulster in the women's rugby interpros on Saturday before playing for Armagh in their National League opener a day later.

What looks like a daunting, energy-sapping weekend is instead one the 30-year-old teacher is relishing.

"I'm so proud to represent Ulster and Armagh," said Marley, who is steeped in GAA with her father in the Armagh team which contested the 1977 All-Ireland final.

Marley's journey to making her competitive Ulster debut a fortnight ago started just six years ago when she went along to a talent day hosted by the province and without ever having played a match.

She impressed - so much so that she was brought into the training squad but because of injuries and Covid had to wait a further 1,526 days to play her first club game in 2021.

"The journey with Armagh was a foregone conclusion, a natural path with my daddy and three sisters all playing the sport," added the Orchard midfielder.

"As regards rugby, I was approached by Dungannon, played a few games and kind of got the bug. That has set the platform for my career.

"I was totally honoured, totally taken aback to be asked to join the Ulster squad. To be able to showcase my skills in both codes is something I'm really proud of.

"Rugby is a very technical and tactical sport that requires a lot of analysis and that is something I bring back to Armagh."

Doubling up

Marley is not alone in the Armagh team in being a dual player - Caroline O'Hanlon is also a Northern Ireland netball international.

Marley made her first Ulster appearance in the defeat by Munster before the back scored a try - and set up another - as she made her home debut at Kingspan Stadium against Connacht last weekend.

It also ended in a loss and Ulster will hope to finish the interpros campaign on a high when they take on Leinster at Queen's Sport.

But for Armagh it's the start of their challenge in Football League Division Two and they open against Cavan at Drumlane.

Niamh Marley joined the Armagh senior squad before her 16th birthday

Lissummon club player Marley, who is going into her 15th season with Armagh, is determined to go one better than last year when the Orchard side was beaten by Kerry in the Division Two final at Croke Park.

"It was amazing to play at Kingspan in front of the crowd there for the first time, the buzz and the cheers - to score a try in the last few minutes made it all the better," said Marley.

"I hope my profile will show others that that is what they can do. You can play any sport you want if you put the effort in.

"This weekend I'll be playing 80 minutes for Ulster against Leinster, then away to Cavan with Armagh on Sunday.

"The matches against Connacht and Munster were a baptism of fire but I believe Ulster have so much more to give. We've been watching Leinster and will definitely be giving our all and going all out for a win.

"With Armagh, it was disappointing not to win Division Two but we've been training really hard, though Cavan are a tough team. Our aim is to take each game as it comes and try and get promoted to Division One."