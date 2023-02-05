Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Dean Harrison and Richard Cooper will both ride Yamahas for BPE/Russell Racing

Dean Harrison and Richard Cooper will ride Yamaha R6 machines for BPE/Russell Racing at the North West 200 in May.

Nottingham rider Cooper finished second and third aboard the bike at the final round of the British Supersport series at Brands Hatch in October.

The ex-British Superstock 1000cc champion then notched a double at the Sunflower Trophy at Bishopscourt.

Harrison will ride for the NI-based team in the 600cc class at both the North West and Isle of Man TT.

The Bradford rider finished on the podium of both Supersport TTs last season and was given the go-ahead to find a new Supersport machine for 2023 after the DAO Racing Kawasaki squad he has ridden for in recent seasons pulled out of the class this year.

"I rode the BPE Yamaha during a test at Cartagena in Spain and did my fastest ever 600cc time around there on it," explained Harrison.

"The R6 doesn't move about as much as the Kawasaki and on paper it should be quicker which will provide an advantage."

Both Cooper, who became the NW200's fastest newcomer in 2019, and Harrison were podium finishers at last year's North West with Harrison finishing second in a Superstock race and Cooper claiming a runner-up finish in the feature Superbike event, plus two third positions.

In addition to the North West and TT, the team will take part in selected rounds of the British championship this year.