Omagh CBS won the MacRory Cup for a fifth time after recovering from a slow start to beat Holy Trinity Cookstown 0-16 to 1-6 in a Tyrone derby decider.

Tomas Haigney starred and Ruairi McCullagh hit five first-half points in what proved to be a comfortable seven-point win at Healy Park.

Liam Lawn scored an early goal for Holy Trinity but Omagh fought back to lead 0-9 to 1-3 at the break.

It was the second successive final defeat for the Cookstown school.

Jack Martin opened the scoring for them in the fourth minute as the game began in a cagey fashion with both sides, particularly Omagh, looking content to sit deep, get men behind the ball and concede possession.

Conor Owens missed the chance to get Omagh on the scoreboard before Lawn scored an excellent goal in the sixth minute, collecting the ball after a fine passing moved and making a strong run through the middle before showing excellent composure to deliver a cool finish past the outrushing keeper Conor McAneney.

The excellent McCullagh got the first of his points to open Omagh's account on eight minutes and Haigney soon built on that with a well-taken point three minutes later.

Owens made up for his earlier missed free with an excellent point before his team-mate Liam Og Mossey was denied a goal by a good save from Ruairi Dillon after a clever soccer-style move created the chance.

It was a sign that Omagh were starting to grow into the game after a slow start and, indeed, they took the lead for the first time in the match on 22 minutes through a McCullagh point and extended the gap to three points with scores from captain Eoin McElholm and another one from McCullagh.

However, the sides almost went in level at half time after a long ball into the Omagh goalmouth found Martin, who fisted towards goal from point-blank range but somehow McAneney got his hand up to make an excellent save.

Omagh looked more and more comfortable in the second half and Caolan Donnelly almost scored what would have been an outstanding goal, but saw his shot saved after orchestrating a superb passing move from deep in his own half.

Brian Hampsey tried to rally Holy Trinity with an excellent point from distance on 45 minutes but when Martin went for goal from an easy free rather than taking his point, it was a clear sign that Omagh were on course for what was the fifth MacRory Cup triumph in their history.