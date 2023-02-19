Ladies' National Football League: Defeat for Donegal as Armagh, Cavan and Down win
Donegal's poor start in Division One of the Ladies' National Football League continued on Sunday as they fell to a 2-9 to 0-7 defeat against Waterford in Letterkenny.
In Division Two, there was a big win for unbeaten Armagh against Tyrone, whilst Cavan overcame Monaghan.
Down secured a 4-13 to 0-7 triumph against Longford in Division Three.
In Division 4A, Antrim thumped London 9-19 to 1-7 and Fermanagh edged Carlow 1-11 to 2-5.
In Letterkenny, Annie Fitzgerald and Lauren McGregor both scored goals for Waterford to condemn Donegal to their fourth successive defeat, which leaves them rooted to the bottom of the top-flight table.
Armagh have enjoyed a much better start to their Division Two campaign, currently sitting top of the table following their 5-10 to 1-7 victory over Ulster rivals Tyrone.
Aimee Mackin was the hero, scoring a hat-trick of goals to help the Orchard County to their fourth straight win.
Aisling Sheridan was the goalscorer for Cavan as they beat Monaghan 1-10 to 2-6 to move on to six points.
In Division Three, Down secured their third win in four games against Longford.
Antrim had a memorable trip to England for their Division 4A clash with London, as they recorded an impressive 36-point victory to build upon their opening day success aginst Fermanagh.
The Ernesiders bounced back from that defeat to secure a four-point victory over Carlow and get their first win of the campaign.