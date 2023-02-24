Jonathan Rea has won a record 118 World Superbike races

Jonathan Rea still expects to face a straight-line speed disadvantage compared to his main rivals as a new World Superbike season gets underway at Phillip Island, Australia, on Saturday.

Rea finished third in the series last year, 99 points adrift of champion Alvaro Bautista and 27 behind 2021 title winner Toprak Razgatlioglu.

"The weaker areas we highlighted last year we've improved in the off-season but still that deficit of speed we can't make up magically without a completely new motorcycle," said Rea.

The 36-year-old is happy with the progress made by his Kawasaki Racing Team in upgrading the bike however and expects to be battling for podium positions from the 'off' against the likes of Ducati-mounted Bautista and Yamaha-supported Razgatlioglu.

The Northern Irishman won six consecutive world titles between 2015 and 2020, before being upstaged by Spaniard Bautista and Turk Razgatlioglu in the last two campaigns.

'Underdog status suits me'

"We still need to improve the bike, that's clear, but if I look at where we are this year compared to where we were last year, I think we've made a big step as a team and I'm enjoying riding the bike," added Rea.

"I'm proud of Kawasaki, the work they've done, the bike is much more competitive than last year, we're putting all the pieces of the jigsaw together.

"Come race day Saturday we should be well equipped to fight for podiums and get the season off to a good start.

"The fire is burning hot, especially after two years without winning the championship. The 2021 season, the fight with Toprak went to the last round whereas last year it was quite clear we weren't going to win.

"I think that underdog status suits me and hopefully I can go in a little bit under the radar."

Alvaro Bautista, Toprak Razgatlioglu and Jonathan Rea were the top three finishers in the 2022 series

The iconic Phillip Island circuit hosted the final round of last year's championship but returns to its traditional place as the opening round on the calendar for the first time since 2020.

"I think this weekend is going to be a little bit tougher [at Phillip Island] than in November," conceded Rea.

"Track temperatures are going to be a little bit higher and we know that's going to be a weaker area for us, so I hope the work we've done at the pre-championship test here on Monday and Tuesday is going to stand us in very good stead.

"What we're losing in acceleration, straight-line speed, on some parts of the track, I'm riding at ten tenths on other parts just to be there.

"Everyone is getting faster every year, including us, so I'm excited to roll my sleeves up and get stuck in."

Momentum important

After winning five races in the opening three rounds of last season, Rea went 24 races without a victory before standing on the top step of the rostrum again in Australia.

Significant additions to the field for this year's series are set to make it even more competitive, with the opening two rounds in Australia and Indonesia followed by a seven-week break before the next meeting at Assen in the Netherlands.

"It's important to try to get some momentum in Australia, carry that through and then re-gather ourselves during that big gap after the first two races.

"The riders coming in this year have got great pedigree - MotoGP race winners, a Moto2 champion, last year's World Supersport winner and runner-up.

"There are a lot of good guys, some pretty big hitters, coming in."