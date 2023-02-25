Sean Quigley scored a goal in additional time to seal the win for Fermanagh.

Fermanagh once again left it late to claim their second consecutive victory in Division Three of the Allianz Football League as they triumphed 2-13 to 3-9 against Antrim at Corrigan Park.

Sean Quigley, as he did last week against Down, came off the bench to score a late goal in additional time to help the Ernemen men move up to second in the table.

Antrim, whose goals came from Odhran Eastwood, Joe Finnegan and Peter Healy, are sixth in the table having lost for the third time in four games.

Quigley the hero