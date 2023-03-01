Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Karl Lacy resigned from his role as head of Donegal's Academy last month.

Donegal GAA have confirmed that they have 'reluctantly' accepted the resignation of Head of Academy Karl Lacy.

The 2012 All-Ireland winner left his post in February, citing a lack of support from the county board.

A number of other coaches and staff followed him by also stepping down, making public their "full support" for Lacy in a letter.

In a statement, Donegal said they had 'exhausted all avenues of mediation'.

Lacey, who was named 2012 All Stars Footballer of the Year after helping his county and the All-Ireland title, was appointed as the head of the Donegal Academy in late 2021 after stepping down from his role in the county's senior management team led by then boss Declan Bonner.

In their statement released on Tuesday, Donegal GAA thanked Lacy for his 'outstanding and exemplary efforts' but also stated that they 'are not happy with the arrangements as implemented in the Football Academy.'

"To be clear there is absolutely no suggestion or inference that there was any mal intent or neglect on the part of the Head of Academy or the Coaches," the statement continued.

"Donegal Management Committee approached the Head of Academy on a number of occasions to try and resolve the matters, but without success.

"Relations came to a critical point when the head of the Academy decided to offer his resignation. This was followed a week later by a statement by the Coaches."

Donegal GAA added that their management, "greatly regrets, not only the damage that this has caused to GAA within the county, but particularly to the damage and concern it has caused our young players and families who were involved in the Academy.

"Members of the County Executive spoke to and met with Karl on a number of occasions to see if a meeting could be organised to address the arrangements issues. Again this did not succeed."