Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Donegal were boosted by the introduction of Niamh McLaughlin against Dublin in the St Patrick's Day encounter

Donegal's hopes of staying in Division One of the Ladies National Football League hang by a thread after a 2-13 to 0-6 defeat by Dublin in Letterkenny.

The Ulster side will be relegated to Division Two if Mayo avoid defeat at home to Galway on Sunday.

Hannah Tyrrell scored 1-3 as Dublin dominated from the first whistle and led 1-11 to 0-0 at the break.

A late penalty from Orlagh Nolan rounded off a comfortable victory for the Dubs.

Donegal remain bottom of the table and still without a win after being brushed side by Dublin in the first half.

Last year's Player of the Year Niamh McLaughlin made a welcome return from injury, coming on as a half-time substitute for Donegal and giving the home side a notable lift in a more even second half.

Donegal scored their first point of the day when Katy Herron converted a close-in free seven minutes after the restart and setting the tone for a much improved second-half display.

Donegal scorers: K Herron 0-3 (3f), C McGarvey 0-1 (f), S White 0-1, Niamh McLaughlin 0-1 (f).

Dublin scorers: H Tyrrell 1-3 (2f), O Nolan 1-1, K Sullivan 0-3 (1f), C O'Connor 0-2, N Hetherton 0-2 (1f), J Dunne, J Egan 0-1 each