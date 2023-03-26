Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Jason Lynn leads the chasing pack at Bishopscourt

Jason Lynn secured a double at the first round of the Ulster Superbike Championship at Bishopscourt.

The JmcC Roofing Kawasaki rider won the first race by 2.6 seconds from Cork's Mike Browne on an ex-Ian Hutchinson BMW Superstock machine.

Polesitter Korie McGreevy finished third in his maiden race in the Superbike class on his McAdoo Kawasaki.

In race two, Lynn took victory by 3.7 seconds from McGreevy, who took second by just three hundredths of a second.

Ballynahinch rider McGreevy won a thrilling opening Supersport race by 0.257 seconds after swapping places with Lynn throughout.

The former British Junior Superstock champion made it a double in race two, beating Lynn by 0.286 seconds, with Christian Elkin taking his second third place finish.

McGreevy also won both Supertwin races to take his overall win tally at the meeting to four.

The event, organised by The Temple Club, was the first motorcycle meeting to run since an eleventh hour insurance deal was agreed by the Motorcycle Union of Ireland Ulster Centre.