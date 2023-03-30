Brendan Devenney was a prolific scorer for Donegal and twice nominated for an All Star

Former Donegal star Brendan Devenney says he "still can't take on board" the loss of his father and sister within a day of each other last September.

Devenney's father Patrick died of cancer before Margaret passed away as a result of an epileptic fit.

"Suddenly we went from having my dad's coffin in the house to having two," he told BBC Sport NI's The GAA Social.

"My dad was such a hero to everyone in the family while Margaret was an unreal woman and had a huge personality."

Devenney ended an 11-year inter-county career, which included a national league success, in 2009 and has worked as a pundit for BBC Sport Northern Ireland on TV and radio coverage.

In an illustrious playing career, the forward shone for Ireland as their leading scorer in the victorious International Rules Series against Australia in 2001 and also had spells playing soccer with League of Ireland side Finn Harps and Irish League side Portadown.

Outpouring of love

Devenney paid tribute to his sister Margaret and spoke of the impact her death has had on himself and all who knew her.

"Since her passing the feeling of love towards her has been unbelievable," added the BBC Sport NI pundit.

"I know people talk when people pass about the type of person they were. With her it's the personality she had in terms of tying people together, the family person she was, the sister she was.

"Everybody she touched had the say thing to say - she was bubbly, warm, she was there for you. Margaret never judged - one of the things I hate in life is judging people.

"I was wild but she never judged me. As far as she was concerned I was her brother and that was it, she knew I had a good heart and that's something that will always stay with me.

"I still can't take it on board. I thought we would grow old together and I'm not able to deal with the fact that she's not here. You just treasure the times that we had - it's devastating that she's not here.

In a wide ranging discussion with presenters Thomas Niblock and Oisin McConville, Devenney relives the highs and lows of playing for Donegal, his club St Eunan's and Ireland.