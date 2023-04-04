The Masters is one of two majors, alongside the US Open that amateur McClean will play in this year.

Northern Irish amateur golfer Matthew McClean says that playing in the Masters at Augusta was "unimaginable six months ago" as he gears up for his tournament debut next week.

The 29-year old optometrist by trade has had a whirlwind six months since winning the US Mid-Amateur in September, which secured an invite to the Masters and the US Open.

McClean is keen to make the most of the opportunity to play in his first major on the famous Augusta course, which he says is a "bucket list" venue.

"It hasn't really sunk in, the magnitude of it, and it probably won't sink in until I get there," said the Belfast native.

"It will be something I'll never experience again, the first Masters, and it could be the last, so it is just trying to enjoy this experience that very few people get to live out."

American dreaming

McClean beat good friend and fellow Irish amateur golfer Hugh Foley in Wisconsin last year to win his first-ever championship and receive an invitation for the first major of 2023.

He took a trip to the Augusta course with Foley in January to get a taste for what is to come, and admits it was everything he had dreamed of.

"I went out at the start of January and played a nice two ball, it was pretty cool to see the place. It is one of the bucket list things in golf so to even play on it was unimaginable six months ago," he continued.

"It is as good as you would expect. There are so many iconic golf holes and, as I was standing there, I was remembering some iconic shots at them from previous winners.

"I was in awe of what I was seeing in person and obviously I am just looking forward to going back."

McClean acknowledges that it will be a completely different experience with a full house at Augusta.

But the man who examines eyes for a living has his own firmly focused on the prize at stake, winning the low amateur and making the cut.

"It is going to be different, getting to see it with thousands of people, that will be something a bit shocking and something to get used to.

"I want to enjoy it, but my goal for the week is to make the cut. It is going to be extremely difficult with the standard of players playing and the occasion, but I will try to play as good as I can and hopefully it works out."

McClean has set his sights on playing in the prestigious amateur tournament the Walker Cup later in the year.

'Big year' ahead for McClean

McClean, a member of the Malone Golf Club in Belfast, was the first Irishman to win the US Mid-Amateur, which he highlights has opened the door to "the biggest year I am going to have."

Despite the excitement that comes with such a busy year, McClean is keen to keep his feet firmly on the ground as he takes things "a shot at a time, a week at a time and a tournament at a time".

"I want to get a few more hours in to practice and keep everything level-headed. Hopefully the end results of the year will be better than where I am now," he said.

"I have got the US Open as well, one of the biggest tournaments in the world, so to be able to play that is fantastic. I will focus more on it after I get Easter out of the way."

With so much ahead this year McClean can be forgiven for parking any ambitions he has of turning professional in the short term, especially with the prestigious amateur tournament, the Walker Cup, to come in September.

"I am obviously going to play this year as amateur. I want to get on the Walker Cup team, the pinnacle of an amateur career for an NI golfer.

"My main goal is to get on that team and whatever opportunities are available after that week I'll take it after that.

"I've got a lot of amateur golf to focus on in the next nine months, I don't need to think too much about progression."