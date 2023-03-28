Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Ian Hutchinson has won 16 TT races during a distinguished road racing career

Sixteen-time Isle of Man TT winner Ian Hutchinson will miss this year's event as his licence has been revoked for 12 months after suffering a stroke.

Hutchinson confirmed in an Instagram post earlier in March that the health scare had occurred while cycling in Spain during pre-season training.

The Yorkshireman had been set to ride for the Northern Ireland-based TAS Racing team for a second year in a row.

The team, run by Hector and Philip Neill, will now sit out this year's TT.

Hutchinson rode Milwaukee BMW 1000cc machinery for the team in 2022, finishing fourth in the IOM TT Superbike race and seventh in the Superstock and Senior events.

The 43-year-old holds the record for the most race wins at a single TT meeting, having taken five individual race successes over the Mountain Course in 2010.

The TAS Racing team will still contest the North West 200 in May with Carrickfergus man Alastair Seeley - the event's most successful rider with 27 wins - who has signed a deal to return to the National Superstock 1000 Championship on the Synetiq BMW.

TAS Team principal Philip Neill said: "First and foremost our concerns are with Ian and we look forward to supporting him on his road to making a full recovery.

"Clearly we are disappointed to miss our first Isle of Man TT in 23 years, aside from the Covid years of course.

"Everything was in place for this year's event with Milwaukee and our other valued partners. We now look forward to finalising our plans for the NW200 and another BSB season."

A team statement said Hutchinson had made a 'remarkable' recovery and has already received the all-clear to drive his car.

However, he is unable to race this year in line with the sport's protocols following his stroke at the end of February.