FHO Racing BMW team-mates Josh Brookes and Peter Hickman against the backdrop of the Atlantic Ocean

Peter Hickman is confident he can halt Glenn Irwin's run of six consecutive Superbike successes when he competes at the North West 200 in May.

Course lap record holder Hickman and team-mate Josh Brookes will compete for FHO Racing on BMW machinery in the Superbike and Superstock classes.

"Anyone's beatable," said Hickman of Irwin, who will ride a PBM Ducati.

"We showed we were faster than he was last year, we just didn't get the result in the end," said Hickman.

"We race each other week in, week out [in British Superbikes] and he beats me and I beat him.

"It all comes down to what happens during your week in practice and qualifying, then obviously what happens in the race."

'Full set' of lap records

Hickman, who was already the fastest rider around the Isle of Man TT and Ulster Grand Prix circuits, set the new North West benchmark of 124.7999mph on the FHO M1000RR machine during last year's Superbike race to complete a full set of record speeds at all three of the premier international road races.

"It is nice to have the full set." Hickman smiled after a visit to the 8.9-mile Triangle course with Brookes.

"And it came during a meeting when things weren't going to plan for me at all. Anything that could go wrong did go wrong last year."

'I was doing 197mph when the tyre let go'

The 35-year-old had been at the front of the opening Superbike race pack on the first lap when he hit neutral on the approach to University Corner and ran straight on.

After setting the new record lap he worked his way back up to sixth place and was just about to pass Josh Brookes when his rear Dunlop tyre delaminated along the high speed run to University.

"I was doing 197mph when the tyre let go." he recalled.

Dunlop suffered problems with some of their tyres at last year's North West, eventually forcing the withdrawal of all the riders who were running their rubber from the final Superbike event.

"At the time I didn't know anything about the problems Dunlop were experiencing with their tyres and that other riders had suffered the same thing." Hickman explained.

"There was just this massive vibration." he said, dismissing the incident as typical of his luck at the north coast event where he is still chasing his first Superbike race win despite claiming Superstock wins in 2018 and 2019.

"Every time I am in a position to win it seems that something goes wrong." he smiled ruefully.

"One year I even had a stone go through a hose which just doesn't happen."

Following a change in the regulations, Hickman will also line up on a 675cc Triumph to compete in the Supersport class, which he missed out on last year.

He will also campaign an R7 Yamaha in his own Peter Hickman Racing livery in the Supertwins races.

Last year's Twins race winner, Pierre Yves Bian, will partner the Burton-on-Trent racer aboard a Paton in the PHR squad.

Brookes back with BMW

Brookes was a podium finisher at last year's North West 200

Brookes is a former NW200 outright lap record holder after setting a new mark in just his second appearance at the event in 2014 aboard a Yamaha.

"I was dicing with Michael Dunlop in the last superbike race when I ran on to the grass at Mather's chicane." the double BSB champion recalled.

"I set the new lap record as I was chasing Michael back."

That was the Bringelly rider's last outing at the north coast races until last season when he returned on a PBM Ducati Panigale, finishing on the podium in the feature Superbike event.

"I was thinking that there might be some changes to the course but as soon as I got back out again I felt as if I'd never left." the 39-year-old said. "It was a pleasant surprise."

Brookes will also ride a superstock spec M1000RR BMW this year alongside his superbike outings as he adjusts to the German machine he last raced in the World Superbike series during 2016.

"I've been riding and racing over the winter in Australia so I've had some time to adapt to the BMW." the 2015 and 2020 British Superbike champion explained.

"The bike has a new engine this year which has very different characteristics."

Brookes is confident he can give teammate Hickman, who has much more experience on the M1000RR, a run for his money at Portrush.

"It isn't a case of wait and see how it goes." Brookes said.

"I know that I can race competitively alongside Peter at the North West. The target has to be to win races. I was on the podium last year, Peter set a new outright lap record on the BMW and the bike is even better now so I don't think that is unrealistic."