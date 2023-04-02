Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

McSharry was one of a number of Irish swimmers to break their own record at the National Championships.

Sligo's Mona McSharry lowered her own Irish 100m Breaststroke Record of 1:06.29, clocking 1:06.04 to win the title on the second day of competition at the Irish National Championships in Dublin.

The Tokyo Olympian secured the 'A' time for the World Aquatics Championships in Japan in July and her swim is the second fastest in the world so far this year.

Only the Netherlands' Tes Schouten has recorded a faster swim of 1:05.92.

Also in the final, Enniskillen's Ellie McCartney (1:09.65) swam the consideration times for the European Under 23 Championships, European Junior Championships and Commonwealth Youth Games.

McSharry's fellow 2020 Olympian Ellen Walshe set a new Irish Senior Record and Championship Record in the 100m Butterfly on the opening night of the championships on Saturday.

Walshe broke 59 seconds for the first time in the morning heats with a time of 58.32. The Templeogue swimmer then broke 58 seconds in the final to clock the eighth fastest time in the world this season, with a blistering 57.96.

Walshe's time was under the World Aquatics 'A' time for the World Championships and the consideration time for the European U23 Championships in Dublin in August.

Daniel Wiffen, already with a consideration time for the World Championships after his silver medal win at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, set the first Championship Record in Saturday's 400m Freestyle Heats.

Wiffen touched in 3:51.17 in that heat, a time good enough for European U23 Championships consideration.

The Loughborough swimmer went on to win the National Title in 3:52.83, and was joined on the podium by his twin brother Nathan, who claimed silver in 3:54.65.

National Centre Limerick's Finn McGeever took bronze with a time of 3:54.95.

Larne's Danielle Hill retained her fastest ever Irish female title, winning the 50m Freestyle in a battle with McSharry and Erin Riordan.

Hill clocked 25.35 ahead of McSharry's 25.39 and Riordan's 25.76. In fourth place was Northern Ireland Commonwealth Games swimmer Grace Davison, who set a new Irish Junior Record of 25.88, breaking Hill's 2016 standard of 26.08.

The time was also good enough to have the National Centre Ulster swimmer considered for the European Junior Championships and European U23 Championships.

There were two more Irish Senior records set on Sunday with Tom Fannon becoming the first Irishman under 22 seconds as he clocked 21.95 in the 50m freestyle, the seventh fastest time in the world this year.

Fannon set the time as a split in the 100m Freestyle heats.

A first Irish Senior Record was also set by 18-year-old Jack Cassin in the Men's 400m Individual Medley Final. Cassin touched in 4:22.57, breaking Cadan McCarthy's 2021 record of 4:23.22.

The National Centre Limerick swimmer also broke the Irish Junior Record in the event, as well as going under the consideration time for the European Under 23 Championships.

Swimmers are trying to qualify for a number of summer competitions including the Worlds, European Junior and under-23 championships and the Commonwealth Youth Games.

The Irish National championships continue until Wednesday.