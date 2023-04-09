Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Glenn Irwin finished in second place in the 2022 British Superbike season while riding for Honda

Glenn Irwin secured his first win of the British Superbike season as the Northern Irishman took victory in Sunday's final race at Silverstone.

Irwin held off two-time champion Josh Brookes and Ducati team-mate Tommy Bridewell.

The 33-year-old finished third behind Brookes and Bridewell in Sunday's opening race.

Irwin has returned to Ducati for a second spell after four of seasons with Kawasaki and Honda.

Andrew Irwin, Glenn's younger brother, was ninth in Sunday's opener and retired from the final race with a technical issue.

In the British Supersport Championship, Northern Ireland's Lee Johnston took an early lead in the standings by winning his second race of the weekend ahead of Donegal's Rhys Irwin.

Alastair Seeley finished sixth in Sunday's Superstock race, one place behind Richard Kerr while David Allingham was ninth.