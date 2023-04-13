Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Daniel Wiffen was a silver medallist at the 2022 Commonwealth Games

Irish swimmer Daniel Wiffen set a new Irish senior record in the 400m Freestyle on the opening day of the Stockholm Swim Open in Sweden.

The Tokyo Olympian posted a time of 3:44.35, knocking over two seconds off his previous benchmark of 3:46.22.

The County Armagh swimmer set that at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

The time ranks the 22-year-old at number two in the World so far this year, just behind Germany's Lukas Martens in 3:43.32.

The Loughborough-based swimmer finished ahead of team-mate Felix Aubock (3:44.71) of Austria and Lithuania's Danas Rapsys (3:46.56).

Wiffen returns to the pool on Friday evening evening for the 1500m Freestyle.