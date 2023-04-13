Daniel Wiffen: Irish swimmer breaks 400m Freestyle Irish record in securing Stockholm gold
Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland
Irish swimmer Daniel Wiffen set a new Irish senior record in the 400m Freestyle on the opening day of the Stockholm Swim Open in Sweden.
The Tokyo Olympian posted a time of 3:44.35, knocking over two seconds off his previous benchmark of 3:46.22.
The County Armagh swimmer set that at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.
The time ranks the 22-year-old at number two in the World so far this year, just behind Germany's Lukas Martens in 3:43.32.
The Loughborough-based swimmer finished ahead of team-mate Felix Aubock (3:44.71) of Austria and Lithuania's Danas Rapsys (3:46.56).
Wiffen returns to the pool on Friday evening evening for the 1500m Freestyle.